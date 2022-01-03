The foldable phone game is still dynamic as ever. We can’t say there is now a standard as only Samsung is doing well in sales with the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Other OEMs are trying to catch up like Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola, OPPO, and even Microsoft. Huawei already has the Mate X and the Huawei P50 Pocket foldable clamshell. Xiaomi has the Mi Mix Fold which is getting a follow-up soon. And just like its former parent company, Honor is entering the business with the Honor Magic V.

The idea of an Honor Magic Fold with a book-like design was first heard back in August. Honor already had a foldable phone in mind then. We learned of the Honor Magic X but the final version could be the Honor Magic V.

The Honor Magic V was teased and described as ready to jump into the foldable phone game. A promo video even surfaced online last week.

Now we’re learning a few things. The smartphone may use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and it could be one of the fastest foldable devices to arrive yet. Core specs of the first foldable phone from Honor have been leaked, revealing a 120Hz foldable screen and a 50MP primary camera.

There is no official launch date provided but we’re crossing our fingers it will be soon. A Q1 2022 launch may be ideal for Honor since Samsung doesn’t have any new foldable planned this quarter.

Like most book-type foldable phones we’ve tried, the Honor Magic V will have two displays–one larger display on the inside and one external. The inner display may have a selfie camera placed on the top-left corner. The refresh rate will be 90Hz for the external screen and 120Hz for the main display.

The Honor Magic V will use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It could be the latest foldable phone to date. That is expected since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 came out with the Snapdragon 888 5G. But like most mobile devices, the speed and performance will depend on a number of things. Just because one runs the most recent and fastest processor in the world, it doesn’t always mean performance will be the best.

