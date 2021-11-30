The Honor 60 will be the Chinese OEM’s next flagship offering. The phone series from Huawei’s former sub-brand will come in two variants: the Honor 60 and the Honor 60 Pro. The new 5G phones are expected to launch soon. They have already hit Geekbench which usually signals an impending product launch. Specifications of the Honor 60 series have been leaked ahead of the December 1 launch. We probably know everything there is to know about the new phone series but we’ll confirm everything in a couple of days.

The regular Honor 60 is expected to arrive with a large 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 395ppi, and a 108MP triple rear camera setup. It will run on a Snapdragon 778G+ processor and up to 12GB if RAM. Built-in storage can go up to 256GB. Battery will be 4800mAh with 66W charging.

When it comes to the camera department, there will be the 108MP main shooter with f/1.9 aperture + 8MP f/2.0 ultrawide camera + 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. The phone will run on Android 11 topped by MagicUI 5.0. Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G connectivity will be a standard.

Color options are as follows: Jade Green, Starry Sky Blue, Bright Black. The phone weighs 179 grams and measures 161.4×73.3×7.98mm.

As for the Honor 60 Pro, the phone may also arrive with a 108MP primary camera and a 50MP selfie shooter. The screen size may be the same but we’re looking forward to the upgraded cameras. The camera module will be pill-shaped as well.