Huawei is expected to make a big announcement this week. We are looking forward to the Huawei P50 and the Huawei Watch 3. As for Honor, Huawei’s former sub-brand is also planning to release new phones. The Honor 50 series is lined up and we’re excited to see if it will feature a dual ring camera design. Honor wants to rival Huawei and Apple sans the US restrictions. It can try especially if it can use Google services on future smartphones.

Honor will launch the Honor 50 series on June 16. A new Honor Magic line may also be introduced as per our source. The company has confirmed the date so we finally have something to put on our calendar.

The video shows a phone with a camera housing and some blue-green colorway. It’s not clear but we see some specks on the casing.

The Honor 50 series is said to come with a Snapdragon 778G processor. The Honor Magic phone could run on a premium Qualcomm chipset but we’re not sure if it will be a Snapdragon 888.

The Honor 50 series was supposed to be released in May but that didn’t happen. It will follow the Honor V40. We’re really curious about the camera module but we believe it will have two circles that may be similar to the Huawei P50 as we’ve seen on previous renders.