The Honor 50 series was officially announced back in June but it has yet to be released in key markets outside China. The time has come as Huawei’s former sub-brand has launched the new smartphone series globally. The Honor 50 is coming with Google Mobile Services as promised and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor. It is the first to use such and we’re looking forward to checking out the performance. HONOR is hopeful it will deliver more and capture significant market share as a company separate from Huawei.

The new Honor 50 5G offers premium camera features and technologies. It can be ideal to use by vloggers who want to capture every moment and quickly share to the world. The phone boasts a 32MP selfie camera with 90-degree viewing angle for the perfect selfie or video. There is a quad rear camera system that consists of a 108MP main camera + 8MP wide-angle shooter + 2MP macro + 2MP depth camera—placed on those two large round camera islands (dual rings).

The device features six multi-video shooting modes for both front and rear cameras. The camera features are almost premium-level for mobile photography enthusiasts. To make things easier for the vloggers, there are pre-set video story templates you can apply to every video.

The Honor 50 with Google Mobile Services already comes with 5G connectivity. It runs on a 4300mAh with 66W SuperCharge technology support. This means the battery can reach 70% capacity within 20 minutes and can be fully charged in less than an hour.

There is also the Honor 50 Lite with watered-down specs. It comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FullView display, 64MP quad camera, 66W HONOR SuperChargetech, 6GB RAM,a nd 128GB onboard storage. Color options are as follows: Midnight Black, Space Silver, and Deep Sea Blue. Price tag reads 299 EUR ($347).

The Honor 50 will be sold for 529 EUR ($614) for the version with 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM/256GB is 599 EUR ($695). It will be ready in Frost Crystal, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green.