Honor may no longer be part of Huawei but the mobile brand is committed to bringing devices with almost premium specs at affordable price points. Earlier in January, it launched the Honor View40 in China. We learned Honor would use Google services on future smartphones. We also it may feature a dual ring camera design. Several rendered images and details have been leaked including possible color options. More details have surfaced ahead of the official product announcement and as promised, the Honor 50 series is here.

In a special event in Shanghai, HONOR launched the Honor 50 series. The smartphone series includes the Honor 50 and the Honor 50 Pro. The phones are generally targeted for the younger generation who likes capturing ever moment and sharing them to the world.

The Honor 50 series is also best for those who like to share their lives with videos. The phones are ideal for vlogging as the Honor team worked on bringing video shooting to the next level.

Let’s start with the Honor 50 Pro. This model boasts dual video cameras on the front as described. They are great for vlogging as made possible by the 12 megapixels, 100-degree wide angle, and 18mm portrait focal length of 18mm plus another 32MP camera. The selfie shooters can take advantage of the Super Night Mode and AI Wide-Angle Smart Switching.

HONOR 50 Series devices come with up to three microphones, optimized voice recording, and an easy to use interface. Both phones feature a quad rear camera system that is composed of the following: 100MP + 8MP Wide-Angle + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth shooter.

The Honor 50 smartphones can run apps from Google and the Play Store. In a special statement, Honor said: “Honor devices will undergo Google’s Play Protect certified security review and compatibility testing process to ensure they are ready to run apps from Google and the Google Play Store. Honor devices will therefore have the option to have Google Mobile Services (“GMS”) preinstalled on compatible devices, in accordance with Google’s licensing and governance models. Consumers will be able to experience HONOR smartphones and tablets equipped with GMS.” This means that starting with the new Honor 50, future Honor smartphones will have Google Mobile Services (GMS).

The HONOR 50 series offers a dual-ring design. It is said to have been inspired by those classic ring designs. The ring design around the camera offers a classic and timeless look and feel. Phone color options are as follows: Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Amber Red, and Frost Crystal.