Honor 20 specs and images surfaced on Weibo last month. Just last week, we learned the Honor 20i would be launching this week in three colors. Nothing has been formally announced yet but the Huawei sub-brand is set to have an event in May. The top Chinese OEM has been prolific the past few years, releasing new Android smartphones left and right whether from the main Huawei brand or the sub-brand Honor. Next to make an impact in the mid-range category is the Honor 20 event which is said to be announced next month officially in London.

The first related leak about the Honor 20 revealed the smartphone could be equipped with a 48MP main camera, 6.1-inch OLED screen, Kirin 980 chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, CPU Turbo, GPU Turbo, Gaming+, Link Turbo, and a 3650mAh battery. The 48MP cam is just one of the three rear shooters (48MP, 20MP, and 8MP).

There could be more cameras as an Honor invite showed several 4s. The invitation says “DATE: 444+4x4x4+(4+4)/4+44/4“. It’s a Mathematical equation so following the PMDAS rule, the answer is 521. It could mean May 21.

What’s with all the number fours? Could Honor be teasing four cameras? Like the Huawei P30 Pro, could the Honor 20 have a quad camera setup? That is a possibility but we’re not getting out hopes up–not yet.

There will be a special launch event on May 21. Together with our friends at SlashGear, we will cover the event and keep you updated. From today and until May 21, expect though more rumors and leaks about the Honor 20 will surface online.

An Honor 20i may also be revealed which could be a lite variant. That one was listed 6.21-inch display, FHD+ resolution, three rear cameras (24MP+ 8MP ultra wide + 2MP depth sensor), 32MP selfie shooted, 4GB RAM, Kirin 710 chipset, and a 4000mAh battery.