The top Chinese OEM may have only assured Huawei fans that their phones and tablets will still receive updates, security patches, and Android Q for the latest models but we know the Honor 20 will also get a serving of the next dessert. A few months ago, Honor 20 specs and latest images surfaced on Weibo before the official launch. The phone was promised with other variants including the Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 Lite. We’ve got our Honor 20 Pro hands-on feature where we said it is light in the darkness.

The Honor 20 Pro variant hit DxOMark with really impressive scores. The Honor 20 Pro doesn’t have Google certification yet but it will get one soon in the US.

As for the Honor 20, the phone has been doing very well in China with over a million units sold already in just two weeks since its market release. Other key markets are getting the phone starting today, June 21, like India, Malaysia, Russia, Italy, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, UK, and The Netherlands.

Honor 20 Pro has reached RMB 100 million ($15 million) in sales volume with only three seconds of launch. The Honor team has provided a list of their sales partners in respective countries. They are as follows:

• Russia (June 21 Sale Date) – Eshop, DNS, MTS, Svyaznoy, Mvideo, Eldorado, Beeline, Megafon

Price: RUB 27,990

Promo: Preorder bundle – HONOR FlyPods Lite

• UK (June 21) – Three (online/offline), Carphone Warehouse (online/offline), Amazon, Mobile Phone Direct, Very, ID Mobile, AO.com;(June 27) FREE (online & offline)

Price: £399.99

Promo: Preorder bundle – HONOR Magic Watch, HONOR Flypods, HONOR Watch, or HONOR Band 4

• France (June 21) – Boulanger (online & offline), Darty (online/offline), Fnac (online/offline), Bouygues (online), HONOR Shop La Défense, HONOR Shop Lyon

Price: €499.00

Promo: Bundle with HONOR Flypods

• Germany (June 21) – Mediamarkt.de, Amazon.de, Otto.de, Deinhandy.de, Conrad.de, Cyberport.de

Price: €499.00

Promo: Bundle with HONOR Flypods

• Malaysia (June 21) – All HONOR Experience Stores, HiHonor.com

Price: RM 1,699

Promo: HONOR SoundStone Portable Bluetooth Speaker, HONOR Band 4, and HONOR Backpack

• Italy (June 24) – Hihonor.com; (June 28) Unieuro, MediaWorld, and Buying Group

Price: €499.00

Promo: Bundle with HONOR AM61 Bluetooth Earphone

• The Netherlands (June 24) – BOL.COM, Belsimpel, Coolblue

Price: €499.00

Promo: Bundle with HONOR Band 4 and HONOR AM61 Bluetooth Earphone

• India (June 25) – Flipkart

Price: INR 32,999

Promo: No Cost EMI starting at INR 5500/month; Up to 90% Buy Back Guarantee in 90 days; “Love it or Return it Challenge”*, and HONOR 20 series users on performing recharge INR 198/Rs.299 will get INR 2200 cashback and 125GB additional 4G

• Poland (June 28) – Play

Price: PLN 1999

Promo: Bundle with flight tickets promo (starting from 1 July)

• Spain (July 8) – MediaMarkt (online/offline), Fnac, Worten, Hihonor.com

Price: €499.00

Promo: –