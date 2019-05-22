Honor 20 Pro promo images appeared before launch and we soon saw sample images, showing off the phone’s Super Night Mode. We’ve finally got our hands-on feature as the new Honor flagship has just launched. We noted that it’s a light in the darkness mainly because of the Super Night Mode and AI Ultra Clarity. Honor is Huawei’s more affordable sub-brand but we guarantee you it doesn’t compromise quality. Honor phones with almost premium specs can be compared with those premium models from the main Huawei business.

The Honor 20 Pro boasts an impressive quad camera system. It includes a 48MP primary camera with plus ultra-fast F1.4 aperture. It is joined by a 2MP macro camera, 16MP ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with f/2.48 aperture and an 80mm equivalent focal length.

The phone is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 980 processor which is the same as the one used in the Huawei P30 Pro. It already hit DxOMark and we’ve got plently to tell you.

The DxOMark Mobile image quality test may prove Huawei’s HiSilicon chip may be enough. We’re saying this becase there’s been a discussion about the future of Huawei now that Google and other big firms like Intel and Qualcomm are cutting their ties with the top Chinese OEM.

HONOR 20 Pro obtained a high mobile score of 111 (117 Photo and 97 Video). That is high making the new Honor phone No.2 and tied with the OnePlus 7 Pro but still behind the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G.

Honor’s 20 Pro variant offers Fast and accurate repeatable autofocus that is also repeatable, noise under control, dood detail especially in close/medium-range zoom shots, good dynamic range in most environments, good subject isolation, nice shape to bokeh, and decent detail/little light fall-off in flash shots.

Unfortunately, you may see some soft image edges, lack of fine detai in bright light, occasional unnatural color rendering, and noticeable white balance casts in some condtions.

When it comes to videos, the smartphone promises bright and vivid colors, accurate and fast autofocus, good detail in bright light/indoor scenes, and of course, efficient stabilization. There may be limited dynamic range, loss of detail in low light, visible noise in indoor-low-light conditions, and occasional blue cast in outdoor videos.