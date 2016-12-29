Woohoo! More games at discounted prices are available from Amazon. The holiday season isn’t really over and the top e-commerce site just won’t stop with the great deals. Amazon has been busy with selling Alexa devices as top sellers. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 was down to $250 and Amazon Video Prime launched in over 200 countries in time for Christmas.

If you’re still not content with the recent NVIDIA SHIELD Game Sale, here’s Amazon Digital Day. On December 30, Friday, Amazon will be listing hundreds of video games and titles with up to 80% discount. Digital comics will be on 75% discount while the top TV shows and movies 50% off. Sale will be open for 24 hours only and every item is ideal for your own pleasure or as special gifts to family and friends. Amazon is offering most digital content at discounted prices so more people can take advantage of them.

Feel free to sign up on Amazon today to be notified once they are up for grabs. Some games listed on sale include Rocket League, Titanfall 2, FIFA 17, Dragonball Xenoverse, Destiny Rise of Iron, Powderpuff Girls Flipped Out, Cookie Jam, Comixology, Story Central, Vain Glory, Minion Rush, UFC Fight Pass, Disney Crossy Road, Office Suit, Star Wars Commander, and Superstar Soccer Goal.

SOURCE: Amazon