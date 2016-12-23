It really is the most wonderful time of the year. We’re sure by now you’re feeling giddy and excited over the holidays as you’re getting ready for all the parties. Even if you don’t celebrate this season, it still is the best time next to Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend because of all the great sales and awesome deals being thrown our way left and right.

We’ve featured a few cool deals already including the Square Enix games on sale, Verizon deals for Christmas, and some holiday cheer from Google. For the NVIDIA SHIELD gamers, check out this new SHIELD Holiday Game Sale. You may finally get to download that game you’ve been wanting to purchase. Discounts go up to 85% if you’re really lucky.

Aside from Android games, there are also several GeFore Now games listed on sale. Here’s a list of games included:

ANDROID GAMES

• Ultimate Chicken Horse

• Pix the Cat

• Gunner

• Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones

• American Dad! PINBALL

• Archer Pinball

• ARMA Tactics

• BOB’S BURGERS Pinball

• Charge Shot

• Chariot

• Contrast

• DOOM 3

• Door kickers

• Dustoff Heli Rescue

• Exiles

• Family Guy Pinball

• Fruit Ninja HD

• Great Battles Medieval

• Grounds Keeper 2

• GUNSLUGS

• GUNSLUGS II

• Heroes of Loot

• Heroes of Loot 2

• Hotly Heroes

• The Jackbox Party Pack

• Jackboot Party Pack 2

• Killing Floor Calamity

• Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Lost Echo

• Luftrausers

• Marvel Pinball

• Mercenary Kings

• Mimic Arena

• Munch’s Ocysee

• Not a Hero

• Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath

• Olliolli

• Olliolli2

• Parallax

• Party Hard

• Portal Pinball

• Puddle

• QBert Rebooted

• Qube

• Ravensword 2

• Riptide Renegade

• Legend of the Skyfish

• Sky Gamblers Storm Raiders

• Space Grunts

• South Park Pinball

• The Talos Principle

• The Uncertain

• Titan Souls

• The Walking Dead Pinball

• Zombie Tycoon II

GEFORCE NOW GAMES

• The Witcher Wild Hunt

• Grim Fandango

• Sacred 3

• Stories: The Path of Destinies

• Dead Island Definitive Edition

• Deadlight Director’s Cut

• Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition

• Day of the Tentacle

• F1 2015

• Masive Chalice

• Homefront The Revolution

• Metro 2033

• Metro Last Light

• Risen 3 Titan Lords

• Saints Row

• Cat out of Hell

SOURCE: NVIDIA