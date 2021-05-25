HiSense isn’t a top name when its comes to smartphones and tablets but it’s a brand we believe we can trust. It knows e-ink technology so we can expect display quality that is easy on the eyes. No, you can’t expect really hi-res mobile devices but products that really work for you. The latest is the HiSense Touch. It looks like a smartphone but it’s really just a portable music player that runs on Android. It can be confusing but this won’t be known as a phone even if it looks like one.

The HiSense Touch comes with a 5.84-inch E Ink display screen. It’s still ideal to view even under direct sunlight. It’s also a music player that offers support for 32-bit/384 kHz audio. It comes with a digital to analog converter.

Compared to its touchscreen counterparts, this one has a longer battery life. The e-ink display reduces eye strain and doesn’t require much battery so it can last you a long time. It really is just ideal for playing music and reading e-books.

The HiSense Touch is now out for pre-order in China. Price tag reads 1,599 CNY which is about $250. There is no mention if HiSense will decide to release the product outside China.

Other specs and features of the HiSense Touch include 4GB of RAM, USB 3.1 Type-C port, 128GB storage, 3000mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headset jack. It offers Bluetooth and WiFi but no cellular connectivity nor camera. Product dimensions are 151.8 x 73.8 x 7mm. It weight only 155 grams.