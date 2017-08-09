Those who guessed that the selling point of the Lenovo K8 Note was a dual rear camera (like so many of the new devices now) were obviously right. The smartphone finally, officially launched in India, the latest in the K-series of budget smartphones that have proven to be a bit popular in the emerging South Asian country. This is also the first device that is running on stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat instead of the Vibe Pure UI that they have been using for their devices.

Lenovo was heavily hinting on that dual camera with all their 8 (or infinity?) sympbol teasers prior to the announcement of the K8 Note. We now have confirmation of this hardware as the smartphone comes with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor, giving your pictures more depth of field. It also has a dual LED CCT flash module. The 13MO front-facing shooter meanwhile has an LED flash module as well. Having the Android 7.1.1 Nougat also means users will get faster updates and hopefully better performance.

As for the other specs, the dual-SIM K8 Note has a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display and is powered by a deca-core MediaTek MT6797 SoC. It comes with either a 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and a 4000mAh non-removable battery. It’s not much when compared with flagship devices of course, but it seems pretty good value for money.

The K8 Note will be available in India exclusively through Amazon. The base model will cost Rs. 12,999 while the higher version is priced at Rs. 13,999. There are only two color options, namely Fine Gold and Venom Black.

SOURCE: Lenovo