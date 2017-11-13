Krack Attack is definitely breaking WiFi’s WPA2 security on some Android phones. This vulnerability in Android is being fixed by some OEMs for the Essential Phone and the LineageOS and OmniROM builds. It’s still out there, attacking most Nexus and Pixel devices. We’ve been expecting to receive KRACK patches but looks like we’ll have to wait for December.

The November security update was recently released with a patch for KRACK but it’s not ready for all Android phones. The Pixel and Nexus devices have yet to receive theirs next month as it is not yet ready. The WPA2 WiFi protocol vulnerability is deemed dangerous because it allows hackers to intercept any encrypted data.

A number of Google devices have received the November security update–Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel C, Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P. The update doesn’t include the KRACK patch, unfortunately. Don’t be confused which security bulletin for November to download. There are three (November 1st, November 5th, November 6th) but not one includes the much-needed patch. Usually, Nexus and Pixel devices receive the latest from Google but we don’t know what happened here.

The delay can bring more problems to many Android devices. Cross your fingers your Nexus or Pixel phones won’t be “KRACK attacked”.

VIA: Ars Technica