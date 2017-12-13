It looks like 2018 will be a good year for Potterheads everywhere, as Warner Bros. – through the official Portkey Games subsidiary – will be putting out games that will give fans everywhere another glimpse of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding universe. We just saw the announcement of a big Harry Potter-themed AR game with Niantic a few days back, and now we have another one.

Portkey Games together with popular developers Jam City is bringing you “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery”. This looks to be a proper mystery game where “players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student.” This is totally separate from Portkey and Niantic’s AR game, and it should be another game that Potterheads will enjoy.

Jam City is known for bringing entertainment franchises to the mobile game format. They have done this before with titles like Snoopy Pop, Family Guy: Another Freakin’ Mobile Game and Futurama Worlds of Tomorrow, but none of these are as big as what a Harry Potter-themed game could be potentially.

The game is already open for pre-registration – you can check the source link below for that. Pre-registration will get you notified for when there are updates about the game, and what freebies and bonuses there might yet be.

SOURCE: Jam City