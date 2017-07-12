Over six year’s ago, Snoopy’s Street Fair hit the mobile market. It quickly became popular but the game is no longer available to download, unfortunately. Don’t worry if you miss your favorite Peanuts characters because Jam City has come up with a new puzzle game called Snoopy Pop. If you easily get addicted to bubble shooter games, you will also love this one.

Snoopy and Charlie Brown are joined by the whole gang in Snoopy Pop. Just shoot and pop the bubbles in different game modes with the goal of saving Woodstock and his bird friends. Every character has a special item to use to help finish the challenge. It’s up to you who will you choose to pop the bubbles the fastest way possible.

There is a way to easily free the trapped birds. You just need to know what Peanut character, booster, or game piece to choose in each level. Look for the Beach Ball Burst to quickly finish a level. There are more than a hundred levels to finish and you need to fight the Red Baron so make sure you’re up for any challenge.

As with most Snoopy games, this one features the original music from the famous Peanuts series of our childhood. You will see the familiar neighborhood of the gang that you’ve grown to love over the years. Holiday specials and the classic storyline of the Peanuts gang are all evident here plus new puzzles and charactes will be added each week so you won’t get tired of popping a bubble.

Download Snoopy Pop from the Google Play Store