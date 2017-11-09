It’s been years since we’ve had a new Harry Potter book or movie (well, we did have Fantastic Beasts so I guess that counts), but the fandom has never really died down and may, in fact, be stronger than ever. You always have memes, articles, re-releases, and J.K Rowling herself just continually fanning the fires of nostalgia and love for the series. Brace yourself in a few months as Niantic officially announced they will be releasing a new GPS map-based game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

There are no specific details yet about the game, but we do know that it will be relying on the Ingress system that Pokemon Go uses. Through state-of-the-art augmented reality technology, the ordinary streets you’re walking in will be transformed into magical neighborhoods. As you walk around, you will “discover mysterious artifacts, learn to cast spells, and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters along the way!”

If you’ve always wanted to become a witch or wizard, you will be able to do so as you go around and play this AR game (you can even be in costume if you like). This will also serve as the launch of Portkey Games from Warner Bros Interactive, which was specifically made for the Wizards Unite game. It will bring a variety of mobile games involving new characters and even old ones, but at different points in their lives from the original series.

There is no specific date yet as to when the game will be officially launched, but you can sign up at their website so you’ll be one of the first ones to know when it will be available for download. Until then, start practicing your spells so you’ll be ready when it’s finally released. Alohomora!

