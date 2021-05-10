Huawei may no longer be the top mobile OEM in China but there are a number of Chinese OEM’s who may be using the company’s Harmony OS. This is ther first time we’re learning about this but the idea makes sense. Huawei is not allowed to use Android or partner with Google and other American firms. As a result, Huawei had to make adjustments in business strategies. It had to look for alternative partners and solutions. At one point, it decided to come up with its own mobile OS. The result is Harmony OS.

Others are saying it is basically Android but Huawei is insisting it is not. We just know it’s not called Android. We’ve known about Harmony since 2019. It was announced for Huawei phones. It is also called Hongmeng OS. It’S not only for smartphones but also fo for smart TVs from Honor and other smart devices.

Chinese phone makers are now planning to use Harmony OS. These phones could get the update: Huawei Mate40, Huawei Mate3 0, Huawei P40, and Huawei Mate X2 series. The following are believed to be helping Huawei by running Harmony OS. Meizu, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo are planning to use the platform on future phones.

Apart from this good news, Huawei could also be using Qualcomm’s technology. The phones already use MediaTek chipset. The HarmonyOS could be used on other smart products.

“Huawei HarmonyOS” is now on Weibo. This means Huawei is preparing for the HarmonyOS to be more widely available not only among Huawei phones but also outside.