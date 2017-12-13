You might remember popular Icelandic game developers CCP Games from its initial efforts at bringing a true virtual reality (VR) shooter to VR gamers with Gunjack. And what an effort it was! It was one of the best VR games of its time. The sequel – Gunjack 2: End of Shift – started as an exclusive title for thew Google Daydream VR portal, but now it is finally arriving for Gear VR.

Now it is time for all of those who use the Samsung Gear VR system to enjoy Gunjack 2: End of Shift. The gameplay of this sequel is very similar to the original – players control a massive turret onboard a spaceship, shooting down wave upon wave of enemies. Sounds pretty easy, eh?

Of course, the levels get progressively harder with more and more enemies appear on your horizon, and even bigger boss battles. Players can pick up various upgrades and bonuses to improve their chances of defending their ship, and as the levels progress, they can also unlock better weapons.

The game is now available on the Oculus Store USD$8.99. And also for Daydream gamers, the same game will have a price drop to USD$8.99 at the Play Store from the original USD$12.99 pricing.

SOURCE: CCP Games