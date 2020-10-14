Google has already announced the new Pixel phones that are usually launched every October of each year. Another event will still take place as Google made it known that a special “Google Search On” will be held this coming October 15. That is already tomorrow. It will be all about “search” so we are expecting new features and enhancements to Google Search and other related platforms. This comes as a bit of a surprise but a ‘Made by Google’ event usually happens every year around this time. That Pixel launch is done so this is different.

Google has been making improvements to search. It seems the changes are major that it needs its own special event. Entitled “Search On”, this event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Google will also stream it from the official Search On website. It will happen tomorrow, October 15, 12PM PT (3PM ET). Google Search is regularly updated but we’re curious about the new features and major enhancements.

We look forward to hearing about AI being used in Search and more. Google wants us to ‘Understand the World in New Ways’. It will be all about how “Google is helping people explore information like never before.”

In recent months, we remember Google Search enhancing activity cards for shopping, jobs, and recipes. There’s also llive TV and pandemic-related travel information, and Business Messages. In the early days of the pandemic, Google also launched an anxiety assessment tool in Search results. Of course, we also remember the 3D and AR in Search and a feature that will now tell you if Google can’t find anything.