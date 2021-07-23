Google has introduced a new Wear OS. The new version actually integrates Tizen OS which means upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch devices will run on Google’s very own wearable platform. That is something to look forward to since Tizen also has cool features that may be useful for other smartwatch users. Unfortunately, not all current Wear OS-powered devices can get the new WearOS 3. The update won’t be ready for some models like those from Fossil and even older Samsung watches.

We know the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will run on WearOS 3. The OPPO Watch 2 will also feature the new Wear OS and Snapdragon Wear 4100.

Qualcomm’s old Snapdragon Wear chips are capable of running the new Wear OS. The wearable platform also started rolling out Play Store’s redesigned UI. We earlier noted Google Play for Wear OS getting new features and updates.

Wear OS 3 will be ready soon. It’s another result of an effort by Google to “provide more transparency” so people can make the right choices for them. The new unified platform brings a new user experience.

The total experience will change. Others may not like it that you may prefer the older or current Wear OS. You won’t be forced to update to the new version. It will be an opt-in basis. You will not be forced to get and update your smartwatch if you don’t want it.

Google said OEMs and partners should be releasing the update in the second half of this year. Some models have been identified to use Wear OS 3 like new watches from Fossil Group and those new ones from Mobvoi–TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, and TicWatch E3 .

If you don’t get the update, Google will still bring specific updates to your current version of the Wear OS. Apps like Google Play and Gboard will be updated soon, at least, for the next two years.