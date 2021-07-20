Wear OS has just been updated by Google. It integrates some Tizen features so the wearable platform is better. A couple of weeks ago, Wear OS started rolling out Play Store’s redesigned UI. We have yet to explore the new version further but we can expect more details will be shared. As for the Google Play on Wear OS, it comes with new features that make it easier to search for and download compatible wearable apps for the Wear OS smartwatches.

Google Play on the smartwatch is connected to the smartphone. The Play Store on the phone has received new filters. To search, you can use the “Watch” or “Watch faces” filter. This will narrow down the search so you can find what you are looking for.

Curated clusters are also available: “Wear OS” and “Watch Faces for Wear OS”. They will come in handy when you are just browsing. The category pages show and recommend popular apps for your different needs. Apps can then be remotely installed on your smartwatch. Click the ‘Install’ button you see and it will start download the app unto your smartwatch.

On the other hand, the Google Play Store on your smartwatch now boasts a new design. The experience on a smaller surface area is different but can be better. Cards show important information so you can easily read and select an option.

The Play Store allows you make an in-app purchase. It can notify the purchase page to launch on your smartphone. It can also make a link to open on your browser to finally finish the purchase.

Note that these recent updates will be available on Google Play on both Wear OS watch and Android phone. They will be ready in the next few weeks for wearable devices on Wear OS by Google version 2.x and above.