The Pixel 2 is at the center of our attention right now. Together with the Pixel 2 XL, the latest ‘Made by Google’ phones are being pictured in a not so good light these days. The phones may be high in DxOMark when we’re talking about mobile photography but both devices have been reported with some problems and issues. For one, there is that blue tint that’s been bugging a number of users.

This bluish cast on the display is different from that burn-in that appeared only after a week on a test unit. When it comes to audio, some Pixel 2 phones have exhibited a clicking sound during calls. Google already released an official statement and said that a software update is already under development. There is no mention on exact release but it will definitely roll out before the end of the year.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are Google’s latest flagship phones. They are expected to be of high standards but as with any OEM, you can’t always control the quality of all units being released in the market. We all know what happened to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 last year but we’re hoping the Pixel phones won’t reach a point that they will have to be recalled.

We doubt that it’s going to happen but we’re looking forward to more sound explanations from the tech giant and hopefully, permanent solutions. The two-year warranty offered worldwide is a great gimmick and assurance for the Pixel phone owners but honestly, we’re hoping we won’t need to avail such. Still, this is for consumers’ peace of mind.

Another issue Google needs to address is the Pixel 2 XL’s display not as vibrant as other phone screens. Well, this issue can be subjective. Google has used a new pOLED technology combined with a wide color gamut, QHD+ resolution, and 538ppi. Google has wanted to show more natural colors. Those people saying the display isn’t vibrant may be those that want more saturated colors. As a simple solution, Google has added an option to boost the colors on the display by 10%. Even more saturation will be offered with a new mode that Google will be adding as part of the software update.

The screen burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL is confirmed to happen only to some units of the bigger variant. This burn-in is usually normal and similar to OLED displays but the publicized burn-in happened too early for a brand new phone. Google said they are already on top of the issue and will release software optimizations soon.

Google Hardware’s VP for Product Management Mario Queiroz shared all these explanations. We can be confident that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones will improve because of the updates on Android 8.0 Color Management, Pixel 2 XL Display Tuning, and OLED Differential Aging & UI Management. With the upcoming update, we can also expect a better camera performance, smarter Google Assistant, plus enhancements on battery, security, and storage.

VIA: Pixel User Community (1),(2)