For several years now, virtual reality and augmented reality have greatly contributed to how we see the world. They are alternate realities seen with the use of mobile devices. They allow interaction with information and the world. They still can be used in many ways and industries and this time, Google wants to explore more possibilities with the introduction of WebXR. This new service is a product of Google Experiments. WebXR combines AR and VR seen on the web and enables them to be more accessible and more convenient to use.

Google has officially launched the WebXR. This is a collection where new possibilities are shown off. The technology is aimed to offer more immersive experiences and that are both helpful and to some, playful. We’re assuming this is similar to WebVR Experiments launched by Google in 2017.

Some possibilities include Floom. It’s a new way to go on adventures and exploring the planet. It was developed with WebXR and Google Maps. It’s easy to use. Launch a browser to tunnel through the earth. You can see what is on the other side.

WebXR Experiments

Google has also introduced Sodar. It can be very helpful these days—the age of social distancing. It helps visualize the distance between persons or objects. It works by using augmented reality radar from the browser. It can tell you how two meters or six feet actually look like in any scene.

Measure Up allows you to calculate area, volume, or length of different things in the environment. It doesn’t require any ruler or tape measure. Just hold up your phone.

There is no official timeline provided but Picturescape will be available soon. It will make your Google Photos library into a more immersive gallery. This way, you can revisit places and explore memories in AR.

Google WebXR works with the Chrome browser but only on a compatible Android mobile device. You can check it out on g.co/webXR.