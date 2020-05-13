Google is here again announcing changes to some of its products and services. We’re expecting related updates will be made as the rest of the world continues being on quarantine. With millions of people now staying at home, big companies and brands like Google needs to innovate. Actually, it’s been rolling out upgrades, new features, and new services. Some examples include Google Duo letting you make group calls in Chrome and YouTube getting updates as streaming and watch time increase.

Google has areleased the ‘Read Along by Google’ app ready for young children. Google also updated 3D and AR in Search so learning is more fun for everyone. Google Lens features were also updated for better productivity at home.

This time around, the Google Nest service is getting a series of updates especially since more people are at home. If you own a Google Nest, you may be happy to know the Nest Aware subscription service is now available in 19 more markets. This means you can efficiently manage and control your Nest devices from one place whether you are home or not.

The new Nest Aware is said to be now more affordable with simplified pricing. Just pay one fee for all devices instead of per device. It’s only $6 per month of $60 for one year. It includes access to 30 days of event video history. If you want the 24/7 video history the past 60 days, there’s the Nest Aware Plus for $12 per month ($120 annual subscription).

Nest Aware can record clips once motion or sound is detected. Nest Aware Plus can even record from your outdoor camera at night or do 24/7 continuous recording. The service will send the users an alert as needed.

The Nest system can also connect you to emergency services. The speakers and display can detect any critical sound and then alert you. Listen to an audio clip live and if there really is an emergency, you can contact 911 straight from the Home app.

Nest Aware also helps you in taking care of your loved ones by letting you contact them through Google Duo. You can be connected with them as well as long as they have other Nest devices like a display or speaker. Notifications can be sent to you if there is an emergency as well or something just needs your care.

If you’re on the old Nest Aware, you may upgrade to the new version. It will require you though to switch to a Google account. Feel free to also check out the other Nest devices like the Nest Cam Indoor ($129.99) and the Nest Hub ($89.99).