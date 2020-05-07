For many people like you and me who are stuck at home, we know how it can get boring at times. To beat such boredom, we can do many things like learning a new skill. Maybe cook or bake, finally? The latter I wish to do to keep things more productive. This quarantine season has benefits and learning how to bake is something I wish to accomplish. It’s easier to learn new things because of gadgets and the Internet. No more excuses because Google knows everything.

There is no excuse now because Google Lens can help. Google’s very own image recognition technology can be more helpful because it lets you search even without having to use words. Oftentimes, there are things that need to be explained but we can’t with words.

With Google Lens, you can search with images only in identifying places or everyday items. It can identify more than just regular products or plans. It can now let you be more productive like copy text from paper to phone computer, learn new words and know how to pronounce them, and look up new concepts quickly.

Selecting text with the Google Lens can be easier now with the ‘copy to computer’ option. It pastes the information on another device running the Chrome browser. No need to type again because the copy-paste feature can be done across devices.

Learning a new language can be done this season too. Google Lens can help by translating words in Chinese, Spanish, or over 100 other languages. Point your phone camera to a word and Lens will translate. Feel free to practice proper pronunciation too as the Lens can the audio for you to practice.

A phrase or a word not familiar to you can also be learned. Google Lens will read and search the meaning for you. You see, there is no reason for anyone not to be informed because really, Google knows everything.