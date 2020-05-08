If you’re a parent, you’re probably going crazy and running out of activities for your kids these days. It can be a challenge to entertain them. Sure, the gadgets and the Internet may be enough for the children but we don’t want them spending the whole day in front of the screen. It doesn’t matter whether they are using the smartphone, tablet, computer, or the TV, your kids need to take a break. You may also need to check on the content they’re consuming. You see, not everything on YouTube or search results are appropriate.

Parents need to be careful about monitoring their kids. Don’t let them watch on YouTube or Netflix the whole day. Let them learn a new skill or maybe read a book.

For young children especially, reading a book is something preferred. Check out ‘Read Along by Google’ which you can now download from the Google Play Store. The new app is best for children 5 years old and above. It can help the kids learn to read with the ‘verbal and visual feedback’ feature.

The speech recognition technology of Google is applied by the app. It can help in developing literacy skills. Before its global launch, the app was released in India as ‘Bolo’. Now, anyone can get to enjoy the app in nine different languages from English to Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese.

More languages and features may be added in the future. Google is set to also expand the library with more titles. You can let your kids use the app without having to worry because the contents are age-appropriate. There’s also Diya, the in-app reading buddy, that will help a student.

Diya will help in detecting how a child reads. It’s mainly the text-to-speech and speech recognition technology by Google made accessible to everyone. To make things more fun, kids can also play games within the stories where they can receive starts and badges.

The app can personalize one’s experience by sending recommendations for reading depending. They will depend on the difficulty level and performance. Feel free to make profiles for multiple readers if you have other kids.