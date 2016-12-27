The Nexus 6P isn’t that old but unfortunately, as new software versions are released, the phone is experiencing new issues. Some of them are being discovered as soon as the Android device gets updated. Just last week, the Nexus 6P was reported to experience battery shutting down early. No fix is available yet even after the earlier reports of random shutdowns and battery issue.

This time, another issue has been reported. Some Nexus 6P users are experiencing a bootloop issue. Google said this is more of a hardware issue so it’s careful in its investigations. The tech giant also recommended that if you are experiencing such, you need to contact the place of purchase for repair or warranty. It’s not certain though if you will get a replacement or will just be offered free repair service but rest assured, Google will acknowledge the problem.

A verified Google employee, aka GoogleNexusCM, has published a statement on reddit for all the world to see. Here is the official statement:

We understand that a very small number of users are experiencing a bootloop issue on you device. We are continuing to investigate the situation, but can confirm that this is strictly a hardware related issue. For those of you that are currently experiencing this, please contact your place of purchase for warranty or repair options. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your continued patience.

This information was shared by Google’s Nexus community manager. We find it interesting that the company had to post and reply on Reddit. Looks like it’s effective somehow because most hardcore geeks and developers we know are active on the forum.

VIA: Reddit