Last month, Google let the users vote for the best apps and games of 2018. And now we’re down to a few days before Christmas and the dawn of a new year. Google has officially announced the best and the people’s favorite content for this year. Not all apps named are new but definitely, they’re all popular. Of course, they won’t be named fan favorites if not many people like or use them. Making the list longer this year though are some additions like the Fan Favorite category.

The Fan Favorite category now includes three new winners: PUBG MOBILE (Game), YouTube TV (App), and Avengers: Infinity War (Movie).

Check out the rest of the winners below:

Best App of 2018

• Drops: Learn 31 new languages

Best Game of 2018

• PUBG MOBILE

Top five movies of 2018

• Avengers: Infinity War

• Black Panther

• Thor: Ragnarok

• Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

• Deadpool 2

Top five TV shows of 2018

• The Walking Dead

• Riverdale

• The Big Bang Theory

• The Flash

• PAW Patrol

Top five ebooks of 2018

• Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff

• The Outsider by Stephen King

• Fear by Bob Woodward

• 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson

• Girl, Wash Your Face

Top five audiobooks of 2018

• 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson

• Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

• Fear by Bob Woodward

• Becoming by Michelle Obama

• The Outsider by Stephen King

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)