We’re not sure if this is to celebrate the beginning of Spring but the Google Play Store has finally added the Free App of the Week section. This isn’t available in all countries but if you’re lucky to live in one where the page is viewable, then hurry and take advantage of this good deal. If you can’t view the list, then allow us to share with you the free app you can download and enjoy.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you may have missed that some paid games and apps are occasionally offered on sale on the Play Store. Google has allowed developers to announce sales and offer them to the whole Android community. The ‘Free App of the Week’ section is officially added to the Google Play Store so these sales can be more highlighted and marketed.

Go to the Play Store, scroll down to the ‘Apps’ area, and look for the free apps. You should see this on mobile or desktop. At present, free game available is only ‘Card Wars – Adventure Time’. It’s now up for grabs and yours for free from the original $2.99 premium.

We featured this game last year and it was even nominated for the ‘Best Families App’ award at the Google Play Awards 2016. Note that there’s always been at ‘Free App of the Week’ system but it’s only now that Google is making the section more visible.

