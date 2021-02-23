As early as August last year, we already heard about the Pixel 5a. It was sighted on AOSP ahead of the Pixel 4a launch. It reappeared once again and now we have renders abut this phone. There is nothing revolutionary on the design but we’re more curious about the specs. It will still be a mid-range phone offering with probably 4G compatibility. The Google Pixel 5a image renders tell us about a plastic unibody design, display with decent resolution, and a 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm dimensions.

Google Pixel 5a Features

The Pixel 5a may come with also the same design and specs. We can look forward to a 6.2-inch display, dual lens camera setup, and single punch hole selfie camera among others.

The phone is mainly an updated Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. Other possible features are as follows: stereo speakers, rear fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Let’s take a look at the Google Pixel 5a image renders:

Google will continue to improve on the Pixel series. The phone has potential to become more popular because the components may also be improved from today until the official product launch. We’re talking about speed, performance, and possibly imaging.The phone is more of a new Pixel 5 version. Now let’s see if how this one will be better or differ from the Google Pixel 5a.