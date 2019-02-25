While all eyes are on the new devices unveiled at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Google wants to remind us that they have a pretty nifty flagship line from last year, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. And in case you’re still having second thoughts on whether to get either devices, they are now giving you a $200 discount no matter what variant you choose, if you buy it from the Google Store. Make up your mind soon though as the deal will not last for long.

During their holiday promotions last December, Google gave you a $100 discount on the Pixel 3 and then just last month, they increased the discount to $150. Now they’re matching the $200 off that they gave customers during the Black Friday sale in November 2018. We don’t know if this is the highest it will be so you might need need to already decide on getting either device.

The Pixel 3 64GB variant is going for $599 while the 128GB one is at $699. Meanwhile if you feel like the bigger variant is more your thing, the Pixel 3 XL starts at $699 and then the higher storage tier is at $799. However, you will only have until March 3 to have these discounts applied to your Google Store purchase.

Google has been heavily marketing the Pixel 3 even months after it initially launched. Their latest campaign involves pushing its Night Sight feature that actually directly targets competitor Apple and its iPhone XS. While it has been generally well-received, we’re not seeing sales figures from Google just yet so we have no idea if it’s doing well. We’ll probably now more in the next few months.

Meanwhile, you have a few days more to decide if you want to take advantage of this $200 discount from Google. Remember, you only have until March 3 to decide if you want to get it.

SOURCE: Google