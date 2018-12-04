You may not realize it but there is a new SIM technology. It’s not a standard yet but many OEMs and mobile networks are trying to implement eSIM and provide wireless service that is simple and easy. The goal of eSIM is to deliver instant connectivity to everyone not only within one network but also across different networks. As for Google Fi, an eSIm can connect different devices from smartphones to tablets to Wear OS smartwatches to Chromebooks. With this development, it shows the tech giant is serious in connecting the whole Google ecosystem.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with eSIM functionality just like the Pixel 2. Google has plans to expand support apart from Google Fi especially in Europe.

In the US, you can avail of the Pixel 3 with eSIM straight from the Google Store or Google Fi (rebranded Project Fi). In Germany, you can soon buy the device from Vodafone or Deutsche Telekom.

Other mobile carriers in the United States will get eSIM support as well for the Pixel 3. In India, Reliance Jio and Airtel will offer it. In the UK, there’s EE while Gigsky and Truphone will deliver the same support in other countries.

With the goal of building eSIM-ready smartphones, Google has started to develop a program that will allow OEMs to make them. Hopefully, this will allow a more streamlined and consistent experience within and across the Google ecosystem.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)