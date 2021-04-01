The Google Nest team has been working on a number of updates and new features for the Nest devices part of the product lineup. The new Google Nest Hub was announced only a couple of weeks ago with improved design and features. Google Nest will also be integrated with Samsung SmartThings so your current smart home can be a lot smarter. Expect more services, brands, and functions will be integrated into the Google Nest system will be announced as society is ever-changing especially in these times.

Some of the major improvements delivered by the Google Nest team include the Apple TV app coming to Chromecast with Google TV. This means more content from more sources for everyone. Bingeing on movies and shows is part of our daily lives of most people since we are encouraged to stay at home.

If you’ve been wishing to watch those Apple TV shows and movies, you can do so now with Chromecast with Google TV. More content will be added regularly. Feel free to just add them to your Watchlist and watch to your heart’s satisfaction.

More Google Nest updates can make your home even more helpful aside from being smarter. For more and better recommendations, you can now tune Google TV with a thumbs up or thumbs down.

Google Nest lets you have more control of your home. Use voice control for the Chromecast with Google TV. Privacy can also be controlled easily with Guest Mode on displays and Nest speakers. Guest Mode also allows you to ask the Assistant any questions without making changes to your profile and personalized results. Another special feature is ’Direct Photo Sharing’ that will let you easily share photos.