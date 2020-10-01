The new Pixel 5G phones and new Nest Audio have been announced and so is the new Chromecast. As per several leaks, rumors, and speculations, Google has presented a new Chromecast model. Officially, it is called Chromecast with Google TV. It’s the all-new media streaming device from the tech giant that has been improving a number of features and services to achieve entertainment that everybody loves. It’s been over seven years since the Chromecast system was introduced and we have witnessed how it has evolved.

The new Chromecast with Google TV is the device codenamed Sabrina we’ve been featuring here. The look and design are the same. It offers an enhanced Android TV experience we’re now calling Google TV. It is where you can enjoy a lot of content from live TV to TV shows to movies via different media apps available or where you have subscriptions to.

The Chromecast with Google TV looks like a pebble. It’s oval-shaped and like the previous models, connects to the HDMI port behind your TV. It can now stream videos set up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with Dolby Vision support for better detail, colors, and brightness.

Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV offers voice remote with the help of the Google Assistant. Press a button on the remote for quick access and voice control. As a smart device, this also lets you control other smart home products like the lights or Nest Camera. The new remote also comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube.

Chromecast with Google TV offers a wireless, media-streaming experience that lets you enjoy a lot of exciting content with thousands of apps available. Some of the more popular apps that can be enjoyed with the new Chromecast include HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Rakuten Viki, and france.tv. You can also customize your Google TV experience with a number of options you see on the new UI. You can simply say “show me blah blah TV shows” or “find comedy movies” and the system will do the job for you.

To make things more fun, Chromecast with Google TV will also get Stadia Support by next year. The device is now available in the United States with a $49.99 price tag. Choose from three color options: Sky, Sunrise, and Snow. Pre-order is now open in key markets like the UK, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, and Canada. The market release will be October 15.