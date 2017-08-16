The Nexus 6 is almost 3 years old, and in our times that phone is already considered old. It should be on its last update cycle, and Google is finally bringing Android 7.1.1 to the Motorola-made phablet after some buggy updates forced Google to go back to Android 7.0.

Remember, this is not the first time the Nexus 6 is getting Android 7.1.1, but the first attempt to bring said version to the Nexus 6 contained some very bad bugs. Google had to “downgrade” everyone back to Android 7.0 so it could have a do over and fix the Android 7.1.1 OTA and squash dem bugs.

Now the update to Android 7.1.1 is finally rolling back out – hopefully without bugs this time – and this should be a huge sigh of relief for Nexus 6 owners. Remember, though, that you will need to be on the latest Android 7.0 update for you to be able to get this update. If you endured with the buggy Android 7.1.1, you will still have to go to the latest Android 7.0 before this new update can be installed on your phone.

As we said, the Nexus 6 is at the end of its support cycle, and Google is not likely to push Android O to this smartphone. Best enjoy the Android 7.1.1 now, and move over to custom ROMs if you want Android O in the future.

VIA: Android Police