The purpose of smart home speakers like Google Home is not just so you don’t have to pick up your phone to know and do stuff, but to make your life more convenient when you’re doing other things and need to do another thing. One of those other things that you sometimes need to do is calling people, and now, through your Google Assistant on your Google Home smart speaker, you can actually do it and do it for free.

Residents in the US and Canada will now be able to make free, hands-free calls to their contacts, just by saying, “Hey Google, call ________”. The calls will then be made not through your cellular connection but through your Wi-Fi. As long as their name or number is in your contacts or the number of the business is publicly listed, then you will be able to make that call. Google Assistant will be able to recognize your voice so if you say, “Call Dad” it should know that it’s your dad you’re calling.

Those that will receive your calls will see “Unknown” or “No Caller ID” when you contact them. But if you’re a Google Voice or Project WiFi subscriber, then you can set it up on your settings that the recipient will see your number when you call. The Assistant settings can be accessed through the Google Home app that you install on your smartphone.

Google Home is still trying to make a dent in the home speaker market which is dominated by Amazon Echo devices. Having the ability to make free calls should give it a good advantage over the others in the growing market.

SOURCE: Google