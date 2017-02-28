One of the many OEMs launching new products at the MWC 2017 this week is Gionee. We’ve know this brand since 2014 when it first announced the Marathon M3 with a 5000mAh battery. Since then, it’s been showing off new devices each year at the Mobile World Congress. In fact, last year was special because Gionee presented a new and happier logo together with the S8 phone. Some of the more recent Gionee phones released include the M2017 with a large 7000mAh batterry and two M5 variants with 5000mAh batt and fingerprint sensor.

For this year, Gionee is launching two new phones: the A1 and A1 Plus. As expected, these two boast of big batteries and great imaging features. The A-series comes with a 20MP selfie shooted plus 13MP and 5MP rear dual camera setup. It’s one of the most advanced phones any selfie addict can get in the market today.

The Gionee A1 phone only has a 4010mAh battery while the A1 Plus has a bigger 4550mAh battery. The phones can last for a long time of normal smartphone use if you’re playing games, using it for GPS navigation, and video streaming. They are powerful enough but should your battery gets low, you can quickly juice it up with the 18W ultrafast charger–all within two hours.

Specs and features of the Gionee A1 Plus include the following: MTK Helio P25 processor, 4GB ROM, 64GB onboard storage, Waves MaxxAudio, and of course, and Android 7.0 Nougat. The A1 has the same features except for the lower chipset—Helio P10.

