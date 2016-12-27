Gionee may have been silent since it received a happier logo and released smartphones at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year but its latest model is definitely a winner. The brand has just unveiled the new M2017 that impresses with a 7000mAh battery. That may be not the biggest for a mobile device since there are 10,000mAh battery-powered phones already but this one is better than most premium flagships in the market today.

The Gionee M2017 comes equipped with not just one but two 3,500mAh batteries. The 7000mAh is the total battery capacity that will make the unit last longer than most phones. The M2017 comes equipped with the following features and specs: 5.7-inch screen, 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 6GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot but there is an embedded fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to imaging, phone boasts of a dual rear setup comprising of a 12MP and 13MP cam plus an 8MP front-facing camera. Phone only runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped by Amigo 3.5 UI. Phone weighs 238g and measures 155.2 x 77.6 x 10.78mm.

As for the pricing, the Gionee M2017 is quite expensive at RMB 6,999 which is around $1,010. If you’re willing to spend some more, you can choose the version with an Italian custom alligator leather back which will set you back for about $2,446 or RMB 16,999.

SOURCE: Gionee