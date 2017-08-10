The Garmin Vivoactive series is getting a new smartwatch model. It is long overdue since the last Garmin Vivo device we saw was the Vivosmart 3 back in April. Nothing has been confirmed yet but Wearable.com was able to get some images and recently shared them with the world. Now we’ve got a rendered preview of the upcoming Vivoactive 3 by Garmin.

This round fitness watch is different from the Vivofit or Vivosmart. The last Vivoactive we tried was the Vivoactive HR GPS smartwatch from last year which is essentially the Vivoactive 2. Looking at the image, the new Vivoactive 3 may remind you of the Garmin Fenix. We don’t have information on the specs and major features but we can expect an optical heart rate sensor as with the last model.

We’re assuming this one will have a better user interface and improved notifications. And just like most smartwatches in the market today, you may be able to reply to a message from your Vivoactive 3. It’s a fitness tracker so expect a number of sensors, tracking features, and an altimeter among others. It will be waterproof already so you don’t have to worry about it getting wet with your sweat or the rain.

VIA: Wearable