Exactly a month ago, we noted how the upcoming Vivosmart 3 by Garmin could rival the Fitbit. The fitness tracker is expected to launch soon and finally, the company has announced the new wearable device that looks good in its ultra-slim design with a hidden display. This one is shaped like the Fitbit so we can say the two can compete with each other.

Garmin’s vívosmart 3 offers all-day tracking and monitoring of your activities and wellness. Just like some of the latest Garmin’s smartwatches, this one features the Garmin Elevate wrist heart-rate technology that features automatic tracking (steps, sleep, minutes, calories, floors,etc.) and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The long lasting battery of the vívosmart 3 lets you use the fitness tracker for up to five days without charging. Device is water-resistant so you are free to use it in the shower or even while swimming.

Vivosmart 3 also delivers smart alerts so you can also be notified of any calls or messages. This works with the Garmin Connect mobile app on your smartphone so you can view data and monitor your progress. Other new features include the fitness level score and fitness age number as they help in determining your VO2 max level.

Garmin also added some stress-level charts and guided breathing exercises that can very well help the user. You can customize a session within a specific period of time. The fitness tracker can then tell you when exactly to inhale or exhale.

The $139 Garmin vívosmart 3 is now available for sale on Amazon, REI, Best Buy, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

SOURCE: Garmin