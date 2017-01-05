Garmin is one of the most reliable names when it comes to GPS, navigation, and health tracking business. We’ve seen a number of products from the company and we know most of them are a success. One of the series we’re more familiar with is the fēnix. We’ve seen the Garmin fenix 3 Sapphire multi-sport watches and the fenix Chronos as a stylish looking high-end smartwatch. At the CES 2017 in Las Vegas, the company has unveiled three more watches–the fēnix 5, fēnix 5S and fēnix 5X. These are multisport GPS wearables ideal for everyday rough use.

Each model boasts of an all-new industrial design, the Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate technology, daily activity tracking, and longer battery life. You can change the bands of the watches depending on your mood and preference. You can choose from metal, leather, or silicon materials and change the QuickFit bands yourself.

The Garmin fēnix 5S especially has impressed the judges at CES 2017. It was recently named as an Innovation Awards Honoree in the wearable technologies category. For this new line, Garmin actually made different sizes. It’s the first for the company to do such because not many people like just one or two sizes usually offered.

The standard Garmin fēnix 5 only measures 47mm and fēnix 5S is smaller at 42mm. The 51mm Garmin fēnix 5S Sapphire variant uses a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and comes with an extra silicone QuickFit band. You can use any of the fenix 5 model for swimming, hiking, biking or running. Other features include the following: 24/7 heart rate monitoring, built-in navigation, 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, gyroscope, GPS and GLONASS.

The fenix 5 models are not only fitness trackers. They are also basic smartwatches that allow you to receive alert or notifications on your wrist. Feel free to customize your wearable with watch faces, data fields, apps, and widgets. Price of the fenix 5 and fenix 5X will be around $599.99 but the fēnix 5S Sapphire and fēnix 5S will be more expensive at $699.99.

SOURCE: Garmin