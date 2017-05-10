Garmin has just rolled out a new model of smartwatch that isn’t powered by Android Wear. It doesn’t run the wearable OS but the Quatix 5 is compatible with an Android phone. The smartwatch business is still thriving and we’ve been saying that it may change directions soon since Android Wear 2.0 adds more functionalities. As for this Quatix 5, it may not run on Google’s wearable OS but this marine GPS watch is ideal for the water babies.

Garmin International delivers a number of great features like boat connectivity, autopilot control, data streaming, and remote multifunction display (MFD). You can view a number of data on your watch screen so you’ll know your depth, speed, temperature, and wind. It also works as an efficient sail racing assistance plus an activity tracker that can track your many fitness and sports activities from walking to running, biking, hiking, swimming, paddle boarding, or rowing.

The smartwatch can run the whole day on a single charge so you can check your heart rate with the Garmin Elevate technology. Design is sleek but rugged, making it ready for active use in the pool or just near any body of water.

The Quatix 5 works with QuickFit bands that are ready in different options like leather, metal or silicone. The wearable device can stream NMEA 2000 boat data to other Android devices. You can also take advantage of the FUSION-Link Lite app built-in, GPS with GLONASS support, and longer battery life courtesy of the different modes such as GPS, smartwatch, and UltraTac.

The Garmin quatix 5 will be out next month. You can choose between the basic model and the Sapphire edition. The latter will come with sapphire crystal lens and stainless steel band. It will be more expensive at $849.99 while the regular edition will be available for only $599.99.

SOURCE: Garmin