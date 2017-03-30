Garmin is an international brand known for its GPS technology, as well as, health and fitness tracking. Ask any runner or athlete out there and you can expect the name to be brought up. We’ve seen and tried a number of models already and we know there’s no stopping the company from producing wearable devices that are truly reliable when it comes to monitoring one’s heart rate, distance, speed, and other dynamics.

The latest to be added to Garmin’s lineup is the Forerunner 935. It’s another GPS running and triathlon smartwatch that features a new wrist-based heart rate technology. The latter is called Elevate and is being added to the already useful features such as all-day heart-rate monitoring and fine-tune exercise and recovery. This one is similar to the fēnix 5 which we saw earlier in January at the CES.

Garmin Forerunner 935 users can take advantage of six running dynamics, a lightweight design, multi-sport GPS, and other helpful apps available to download from the Connect IQ store.

Being trusted by a lot of triathletes and runners, Garmin offers ordinary users the prestige of using the same dynamics for training by the professionals. The latest model will actually be marketed by 13 Garmin-sponsored elite runners and triathletes.

Other special features of the Garmin Forerunner 935 include Strava Live Segments for real-time results, TrainingPeaks app, Garmin Connect integration, Connect IQ store, and GroupTrack and LiveTrack. The wearable device can last up to two weeks in regular watchmode, 50 hours in UltraTrac, and 24 hours in GPS mode.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 comes with a $499.99 price tag. A pricier tri-bundle option is available for $649.99 which already includes the black watch face with force yellow strap, an additional black strap, Quick Release Kit, HRM-Swim, and HRM-Tri.

SOURCE: Garmin