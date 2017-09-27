Garmin is brand popular for its many GPS devices, health bands, and fitness trackers. The past year, it has ventured into the full smartwatch game by introducing the Vivoactive 3 and the Quatix 5 line. For basic fitness tracking, a new one is announced in the form of the Forerunner 30. It’s a follow-up to the wrist-based heart rate sensing Forerunner 35 that was unveiled around the same time last year.

The Garmin Forerunner 30 is not mainly a smartwatch but more of a running watch that has the major features any runner would want in a watch. It boasts of Garmin’s very own wrist-based heart rate technology known as Elevate to bring activity tracking, connectivity, and streamlined running features. It tracks your distance and saves your data, counts your steps, and tracks calories. Your activities and progress are recorded so you can look at them and make an analysis or comparison.

Garmin will roll out the Forerunner 30 in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) exclusively. Other features of this fitness tracking device include VO2 max, Garmin Move IQ, and important training tools such as Auto Pause, Auto Lap, and pace-speed selection.

This one connects to your phone so you are alerted of text messages, voicemails, and incoming calls. As with other Garmin watches, this one also uploads to Garmin Connect so you can share your progress with a community. The wearable device can last for up to eight hours in tracking mode or five days in smartwatch mode. Price tag reads £129.99 which is about $174 when converted.

