Garmin is a trusted name when it comes to wearables and at the ongoing IFA 2017 in Berlin, they have added a new device to their growing line of smartwatches. The vivoactive 3 is a GPS smartwatch that has all of the features that mobile and active people like about their wearables. It is a gadget meant for those who are constantly working out or engaging in some kind of fitness activity but also those who don’t want to carry cash or cards while they’re all sweaty. That’s because this is the first Garmin device that has Garmin Pay support if you want to go cashless and just pay with the flick of a wrist.

The vivoactive 3 is a smartwatch that has Elevate wrist-based heart rate detector which makes it the perfect companion for your active lifestyle. It has around 15 built-in indoor and outdoor apps to help you keep track of all those activities that you want to do to stay fit. It has a new Side Swipe control to get more convenient access to your menus, widgets, and stats. And you can scroll if you prefer since it has an ambidextrous design. Like other Garmin wearables, it is waterproof and the battery life can last up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS mode. It also has an always-on high-res Garmin Chroma display so you can read your watch whatever the lighting condition is.

But the biggest new thing about this smartwatch is that it is the first device from the OEM to have Garmin Pay, an NFC-based mobile payment system so you don’t need to keep money in your sweaty socks or armband. It is enabled by FitPay and supports Visa and MasterCard debit and credit cards from major issuing banks. So after your workout and you need a caffeine pick-me-up, just head on over to the nearest coffee shop with an NFC payment option and all you need is your vivoactive 3 to pay for it.

The smartwatch will be available in three colors: black/stainless and white/stainless will cost you $299.99 while the black/slate is more expensive at $329.99. They’re already available for purchase at Best Buy stores and Bestbuy.com.

SOURCES: Garmin, VISA