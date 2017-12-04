Our objective here with our weekly roundup of games is to make sure that you never run out of interesting and enjoyable games to play, especially now that the holiday season is rolling in. If you’re looking for a quick way to kill time before your next meeting, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some games you should look into, as well as games to look forward to which are coming out of the pipeline.

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk

If you’re a fan of traditional point-and-click games, The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk is a very creative game in this genre, and actually quite fun to play. The game features witty writing and warm fairytale characters that you’ll easily love. There very challenging puzzles in this game which should will appeal to fans of old school point-and-click adventures. The catch? You’ll have to pony up USD$5.00 for it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Saint Seya Cosmo Fantasy

If you’re a fan of classic anime, this will be right up your alley. Masami Kurumada’s “Saint Seiya” – you might probably know it as the Knights of the Zodiac – is now available as an Android game. As a player, Bandai Namco puts you in charge of five Saints at a time in game, and you have to walk through all the original story arcs of the anime in the game. It’s standard RPG stuff, so it shouldn’t be too hard to learn. The game is free to play, so enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Neverending Nightmares

We like our games fun and sometimes mindless, but some of you people like psychological horror games, which we can’t really imagine why. But hey, to each his own. In the game, you step into the lead character who wakes up from a nightmare, and finds out he’s still dreaming. Already creepy there, but there’s more – your mission is to outrun your inner demons and hope that everything will be ok when you wake up. If you wake up. Right. Creepy. But if that’s what floats your boat…

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Carcassonne

Carcassonne is pretty popular with board game players, and it’s had an iOS adaptation for the longest time. Now you can get this board game on Android as well, thanks to Asmodee Games. This one is a 3D adaptation of the tactical game, with AI opponents and multiplayer modes. The game is available at a promo price of USD$1.99 for the first month, with one expansion included. More expansions are on the way.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Pocket Legends Adventures

We told you about this game when it started to do beta testing, but now we’re glad to tell you that Pocket Legends Adventures – from the legendary Spacetime Studios – is now out on Android. They describe this new game as an “epic, action-packed multiplayer role-playing game …featuring innovative real-time combat, unique skill-based advancement, endless character customization, and extensive single player campaigns.” The game is free to play, so test out this MMORPG.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Battle of Arrow

If you’re looking for a new action game to play on your mobile, Battle of Arrow is an interesting one. It’s an archery game, but wrapped around a PVP gameplay. You basically try to shoot your enemies’ heads off before they shoot yours. A lot of the archery happens on horseback, so that’s an added twist to the supposedly difficult task of shooting your opponent’s head off with an arrow. It’s available now, free to play – with in-app purchases of course.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Ferdinand Unstoppabull

This game is being released by Koukoi Games as a movie tie-in for Twentieth Century Fox’s animated film, Ferdinand the Bull. The game is said to be a mash-up of your traditional match-3 game and the passive clicker genre. If you want cute games, this may be one to try out, especially since it’s free to play.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Marvel Future Fight

You’re going to thank us for this one, and thanking the Android gods that you read this far into the article. Marvel Future Fight is one of those fighting games that at first look might be gimmicky, but you’ll be thankful that you downloaded it. It’s not surprising that in the huge number of Marvel games out there, one be be good. This one is it. It’s a free-to-play fighting game, so expect some limits on gameplay. But the game is good enough that you’ll want to keep it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

We already talked about Nintendo’s new Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and how it could possibly be Nintendo’s first megahit game on Android. The game is right now rolling out it’s first in-game event, so you might want to hitch on the bandwagon and jump into the game. Download it below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store