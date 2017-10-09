Spacetime Studios are the makers of the highly popular mobile MMORPG Pocket Legends, and it seems they are coming out with a follow up game. Almost six years after Pocket Legends proved to everyone that mobile MMORPGs are indeed possible, Spacetime is following it up with “Pocket Legends Adventures”.

No doubt, Pocket Legends Adventures will most likely be an MMO again, but that’s not such a bad thing if we are to expect the same level of quality from Spacetime Studios. They describe this new game as an “epic, action-packed multiplayer role-playing game …featuring innovative real-time combat, unique skill-based advancement, endless character customization, and extensive single player campaigns.”

With MMOs in android now a dime-a-dozen, it would be interesting to see how Spacetime Studios would elevate this game to make sure it would be worthy of an Android gamer’s time and attention. You can expect social elements, and from the intial artwork – a cartoon-ish take with hopefully quality gameplay to back it all up.

The game has not yet been released, but the developers need beta testers. You can sign up via the official beta test page.

VIA: Droid Gamers