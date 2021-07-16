The Galaxy Watch 4 series has been confirmed several times. More leaked information are expected to surface but at this point, we probably know everything there is to know about the new smartwatches. There will be two variants to be introduced–the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. A Galaxy Watch 4 Active is also believed to be released. Earlier this week, we saw a video from Samsung that teased the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The image aligns with what we have already seen in recent months.

The Galaxy Watch 4 that will be unveiled next month at the Galaxy Unpacked on August 11 will run on Exynos W920. It’s a new chip meant for wearable devices.

The new Exynos SoC for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 follows the Exynos 9110 chipset. The past two years, Samsung has utilized that particular processor. We can find them used on the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the Galaxy Watch Active.

It’s about time Samsung makes use of a new chip. This would mean the next Galaxy Watch models will be faster and more powerful than ever especially since they will also now run on WearOS. The latter is an updated version that integrates Samsung’s very own Tizen so it should be more interesting.

The Exynos W920 chipset offers a faster CPU (by 1.25x) plus smoother graphics performance by 8.8x. The smartwatch also runs on 1.5GB of RAM. As for the other specs, the Galaxy Watch 4 will come with 16GB of onboard storage. That’s not enough but for smartwatches, it’s already a lot. You can download more apps on the watch since the storage is double from the previous models.

With WearOS, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will also get more apps available to other smartwatches. The bigger the storage, the more apps you can install. The more apps the more fun you can have with the wearable device.