We’re just a few hours away from the Samsung Unpacked event but we’re getting more leaks of a new-ish device that we previously heard was being announced along with the Galaxy S21 series. Official press renders of the lavender variant of the previously launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 have been leaked on a German website which seems to be a sort of confirmation that we will see this new version. Even though the smartwatch was released back in 2019, it looks like the new color will match one of the variants of the Galaxy S21.

German website WinFuture posted about the official press renders that gives us a closer look at the rumored lavender variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It seems weird to be releasing a new version of an almost 2-year old smartwatch but it’s almost officially confirmed that we are indeed getting one. This is most likely because one of the color variants of the soon-to-be-announced new flagship line is something called “Phantom Violet” which will probably be violet or a lavender finish.

It seems to be a smartwatch with a 40mm or 44mm diameter and a 1.19-inch Super AMOLED display with a 360 x 360 pixel resolution, quite similar to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It seems to have a Gorilla Glass DX+ cover to protect the screen from knocks and scratches. It will come with Bluetooth and WLAN support but no LTE support, unfortunately. It is made of aluminum and will reportedly be waterproof up to 5 ATM.

As for the hardware, nothing has changed as well. It’s still powered by the Samsung Exynos 9110 dual-core SOC with two 1.5GHz cores. It comes with 4GB of flash memory and has support for GPS, WiFi, and NFC. It has a 247mAh battery that should last up to 43 hours on regular use and up to 95 hours in economy mode and 10 hours in GPS mode. It also has all the same software features as that of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 including Samsung Health and Spotify offline support.

The lavender Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to be priced the same at $279.99 for the 40mm model and $299.99 for the 44mm counterpart. We’ll find out really soon if all these leaks are real as the Samsung Unpacked event is happening in a few hours.