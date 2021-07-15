The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are almost ready for release. That is what we got from Amazon Canada’s listing that we now believe was accidentally published. The post has since been pulled down. The two smartwatches are coming soon. We are certain of that now but someone at Amazon.ca got too excited. The release date mentioned was August 27 so that is something to look forward to. The prices were also sighted: CAD 464 ($370) for the bigger 46mm and CAD 428 ($342) for the 42mm model.

Both smartwatch models come with stainless steel bodies. Only the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a hardware bezel which we are assuming is rotating. The bigger model comes with a 1.36-inch display while the 42mm smartwatch will feature a 1.19-inch screen.

The Galaxy Watch4 will be out in 40mm and 44mm. They will both be ready in aluminum. Pricing is set at CAD 310 and CAD 347 ($248/$277). Both actually have the same screen sizes as the Classic: 1.19″ and 1.36″. They don’t come with the physical bezels.

All variants offer the usual connectivity features: Bluetooth, WiFi, NFC, LTE, and GPS. Other special features include Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, V02 Max, Advanced Sleep, and Body Composition Analysis. As we all know, the watches will run on Wear OS. The new WearOS by Google also integrates Tizen.

At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Earbuds 2, and the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Check out the video Samsung released earlier and have a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.